Chestermere youth charged after video of assault posted on social media

RCMP in Chestermere say a youth has been charged with the assault of another youth after video of the alleged attack was posted on social media.

In a release issued late Wednesday evening (Dec. 18) police said the assault is alleged to have taken place in a back alley in Chestermere.

RCMP said the video, which has been widely distributed on social media, is very disturbing to watch and they want to assure the public that enforcement action has been taken.

“We investigate a lot of things but when you actually see the video of these offences being committed it’s shocking to see and horrible to watch,” said RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

View image in full screen Global News has learned that this is the alley where the assault is alleged to have taken place, just a short distance away from Chestermere Lake Middle School. Global News

Global News has viewed the video, which shows a male youth repeatedly hitting and kicking a female youth.

“A 14-year-old boy was ultimately charged with assault, causing bodily harm as well as uttering threats,” said Savinkoff.

“The individual who was taking the video themselves, they’ve been charged under the Chestermere anti-bullying bylaw and it’s a $500 ticket under that bylaw for offenses being committed there.”

RCMP say the 14-year-old youth charged with assault is scheduled to appear in court on February 20, 2025.

Reacting to news of the charges and the video that was shared on social media, the Mayor of Chestermere, Shannon Dean, said “the video is very difficult to watch,” and he had a message for the community.

“This is behavior that we do not tolerate in our community, and I am sad that this happened,” said Dean.

“I would just ask that people just remember that we are talking about teenagers that are involved in this and that that young person might be seeing these comments that are being made and might be seeing these things. Let’s just be careful about how we’re talking about it so that we’re not retraumatizing.”