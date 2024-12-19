Manitoba development plan axed after province introduces opt-out bill

Send this page to someone via email

A long-term development plan for 18 Manitoba municipalities has been officially halted, after the province introduced legislation allowing municipalities to opt out.

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR) Board announced its decision following a meeting today, resolving to “cease the public hearing process for Plan 20-50 and halt its progression to second reading.”

“A strong and effective regional plan must balance local needs with regional priorities. It’s about addressing the challenges we face today while laying the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous future for generations to come,” said WMR executive director Jennifer Freeman in a press release.

The plan included guidelines for development including housing, infrastructure and resource management. The plan was meant to guide the growth of Winnipeg and area to support economic development and sustainability.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Through collaboration, innovation, and a focus on best practice, we can facilitate strategic infrastructure investment and coordinate land use planning and services while protecting our land and water,” the plan says.

Story continues below advertisement

But the plan faced pushback from some municipalities and members of the public. A public hearing in August was postponed due in part to a large number of attendees’ misconceptions about what the plan contained.

In August, the province introduced legislation that allows municipalities to opt out of the plan.

“The WMR Board acknowledges Bill 4 may result in changes to the membership structure of the Capital Planning Region,” the WMR Board said in a press release.

Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson says he’s glad to see the plan go, though he did not say which specific parts of the plan he took issue with.

“It creates a lot of bureaucratic hurdles. It dilutes a local decision making. And they’re trying to impose a one-size-fits-all policy and that might not align with individual community needs,” he said.

“We don’t need non-elected officials on our boards making decisions about our city. That’s probably the bottom line on it, plain and simple.”

Municipal Relations Minister Glen Simard says the decision “resets” the planning process for the area. He says the plan was “too prescriptive” but hopes the municipalities can find a way to collaborate on projects.

“The province continues to be supportive of municipal or regional planning. We believe that municipalities need to work together to address the needs of their communities, and we hope that they see the value in capital planning,” he said.