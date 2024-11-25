Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Manitoba gov’t to increase municipal support with $62-million ‘growth’ fund

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba government is creating a $62-million fund to provide ongoing support for local municipalities.

Premier Wab Kinew announced the One Manitoba Growth Revenue Fund on Monday at the Association of Municipalities fall convention, saying it will provide funding to municipalities over the next five years.

The fund will be in addition to the province’s Municipal Operating Grant, which Kinew said is equivalent to a 7.6 per cent increase to overall municipal funding when the programs are combined.

“Last year, our government promised to treat municipalities like the true partners that they are and to respect the pressures they are under after years of freezes,” the premier said.

“This year, we’re establishing a new fund to provide extra support for programs now and into the future.

“Together, we’re giving Manitobans reasons to hope with a plan that makes life better across our province.’

In a statement on Monday, Municipal Relations Minister Glen Simard said the initiative is an example of “true collaboration” between the province and its municipal partners.

