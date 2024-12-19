Winnipeg senior killed after being hit by vehicle, police investigating

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say an 84-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

It happened around 5:30 in the area of Byrd Avenue and Westwood Drive.

Paramedics found the man with serious injuries after being struck and rushed him to hospital in unstable condition.

He later died of his injuries.

Officers say the 86-year-old driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

No charges have been laid.

The traffic division is investigating and anyone with information, including video or dash camera video, is asked to give them a call at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).