Crime

Saskatoon police investigating city’s 15th homicide of 2024

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 5:21 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police are investigating a homicide on the 1700 block of 22nd Street West. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police are investigating a homicide on the 1700 block of 22nd Street West. Gates Guarin / Global News
It’s a record no city wants to be breaking, but Saskatoon finds itself dangerously close to tying the record number of homicides in a year.

Saskatoon police are currently investigating the city’s 15th homicide of the year, which makes it one off the record set just five years ago.

The incident took place on the 1700 block of 22nd Street West near St. Paul’s Hospital. It’s an area police say has seen a lot of crime in the past, with incidents of stabbings, shootings and police standoffs.

Police have not given much information on the most recent homicide, but chief Cam McBride said homicides are very concerning. He said police look at each instance carefully to see if anything can be done proactively.

“Most typically with the homicides that we see in Saskatoon, there are things that you can’t predict; you can’t plan for, you can’t enter into any kind of preventative measures, they just in the heat of the moment occur, and the police are brought in into the aftermath,” McBride said.

When asked what police are planning to do in an effort to curb the number of violent incidents, McBride said increased funding and supports from the city and the province will get more officers on the ground in the most vulnerable areas.

“That will make a difference having the ability to be more proactive and working a little bit better in those areas is something that I’m really looking forward to,” McBride said.

Major crimes are working with the forensic identification section to gather evidence. Police say no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the city’s 15th homicide of the year is encouraged to contact Saskatoon Police or Crimestoppers.

