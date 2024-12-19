StubHub sellers frustrated after waiting for payout

Send this page to someone via email

Some customers who sold tickets on StubHub are voicing their anger after waiting weeks to get paid by the ticket resale company.

“I felt ripped off. I felt they were taking me for a ride,” said Andre Rink.

The B.C. resident sold two Eagles Sphere tickets on the resale platform for the Oct. 19, 2024 concert in Las Vegas for CDN$4,922.26

StubHub lists on its website that sellers will typically receive payment five to eight business days after the event.

However, Rink says he was waiting almost two months to receive his funds. Rink says StubHub kept notifying him there were issues with his PayPal account stating the payment couldn’t be processed. Despite repeatedly reaching out to the company, Rink says there were no issues on his end and he couldn’t get a resolution.

“It was just unbelievable. I felt empty and lost because I know StubHub is a huge company,” Rink said.

It was a similar situation for Alison Anderson. The Prince George resident also sold two tickets for the Eagles Concert in Las Vegas, but says she was also waiting almost two months to get paid.

Anderson says StubHub informed her there was an issue with her PayPal account which she says wasn’t true. She says she was owed USD 1,116.00. “You assume that the system will work and you wait and wait and wait and there’s not a resolution,” said Anderson.

Technology and digital lifestyle expert Andy Baryer says when using StubHub you have more protection as a buyer than as a seller.

“This should be an easy transaction, but StubHub, for whatever reason, cannot make this a seamless transition between buyer and seller and the movement of funds,” Baryer said.

Consumer Matters reached out to StubHub on behalf of Rink and Anders and both received their payment immediately.

The company stated in part:

“StubHub strives to provide a seamless experience for both buyers and sellers – typically when someone makes a sale on our platform, payment will be issued 5-8 business days after the event. We regret this was not the case in these instances, but after identifying the payment errors, and resolving them, we can confirm the sellers have been paid the money they were due.”

Both Anderson and Rink also received vouchers equal to 25 per cent of their total sale.

“I’m extremely grateful for what you did. It’s incredible, I didn’t know what to do,” said Rink.

“Personally, I am not going to ever sell tickets through StubHub again. The process is so frustrating.”