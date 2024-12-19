Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada’s 2 new senators include Nunavut’s first-ever MP

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2024 4:12 pm
2 min read
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon stands with Nancy Karetak-Lindell after investing her in the Order of Canada during a National Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Karetak-Lindell to the Senate. View image in full screen
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon stands with Nancy Karetak-Lindell after investing her in the Order of Canada during a National Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Karetak-Lindell to the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced two new appointments to the Senate, including Nunavut’s first ever member of Parliament.

Trudeau announced the appointments of Nancy Karetak-Lindell, who will fill Nunavut’s only Senate seat, and former Nova Scotia cabinet minister Allister Surette, on Thursday.

The appointments are formally made by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon after recommendations from the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments.

Karetak-Lindell was elected as a Liberal MP in 1997 after playing a key role in negotiations to establish Nunavut as its own political riding two years before it achieved status as a territory.

She would represent the territory for more than a decade and served for a time as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources. In 2022, she was named as a member of the Order of Canada

Story continues below advertisement

“I have always admired Nancy and her appointment will mean Nunavut has another strong Inuk female voice in Ottawa,” said Nunavut MP Lori Idlout, a New Democrat.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I congratulate Nancy and look forward to working with her.”

Click to play video: 'How Canadians can apply to become a senator'
How Canadians can apply to become a senator

Karetak-Lindell is also the former president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada, which represents Inuit at an international level and has status at the United Nations.

Trending Now

The appointment comes nearly a year after the retirement of former Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson.

“My first reaction is, it’s about time. The vacancy in a region with such important needs has been unfortunate,” Patterson told The Canadian Press.

“I’m also happy Nancy Karetak-Lindell, who of course I’ve known for many years, can hit the ground running as an experienced legislator. She’s got invaluable experience with federal legislation. I wish her well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Karetak-Lindell is the fourth Inuk to ever serve in the Senate after Willie Adams, Charlie Watt, and current Northwest Territories Senator Dawn Anderson.

Surette, a provincial Liberal, held three different portfolios during his time in Nova Scotia’s cabinet. He has been the vice-chancellor of Université Sainte-Anne in Nova Scotia for the last 13 years.

“Congratulations to Mr. Surette and Ms. Karetak-Lindell on their appointment as Parliament’s newest independent senators,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“I am confident they will represent their communities well and I look forward to working with them to make a real difference in the lives of Canadians.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices