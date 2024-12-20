What a tale: Missing dog found on N.S. mountain, lured in by chicken burger

A family from Halifax has been reunited with their beloved dog, Nemo, after a month-long search.
The dog plays a crucial support role in the lives of Dawn Morrison’s two children. He went missing last month near Kelly’s Mountain in Cape Breton.
The disappearance sparked an intense search effort, with Morrison and her family hoping for Nemo’s safe return.
Their perseverance was rewarded late Tuesday with their own version of “finding Nemo,” when they received a call that the dog was spotted roaming near a ferry terminal.
Get daily National news
“A month to the day after he disappeared, we got a call from a family in Englishtown that saw Nemo running around by the ferry,” Morrison said.
She added that they lured him into their car with a McChicken burger from McDonald’s and held onto him until they got to their destination.
For the Morrison family, Nemo’s safe return is nothing short of a Christmas miracle.
Morrison expressed her gratitude to the family who helped bring him home, adding that Nemo is now back where he belongs and will be spoiled with plenty of gifts and treats this holiday season.
Comments