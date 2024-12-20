Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What a tale: Missing dog found on N.S. mountain, lured in by chicken burger

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Woman sits on the couch with her dog. View image in full screen
Halifax woman reunites with her missing dog by luring him in with a chicken burger. Mitchell Bailey/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A family from Halifax has been reunited with their beloved dog, Nemo, after a month-long search.

The dog plays a crucial support role in the lives of Dawn Morrison’s two children. He went missing last month near Kelly’s Mountain in Cape Breton.

The disappearance sparked an intense search effort, with Morrison and her family hoping for Nemo’s safe return.

Their perseverance was rewarded late Tuesday with their own version of “finding Nemo,” when they received a call that the dog was spotted roaming near a ferry terminal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A month to the day after he disappeared, we got a call from a family in Englishtown that saw Nemo running around by the ferry,” Morrison said.

She added that they lured him into their car with a McChicken burger from McDonald’s and held onto him until they got to their destination.

Story continues below advertisement

For the Morrison family, Nemo’s safe return is nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

Morrison expressed her gratitude to the family who helped bring him home, adding that Nemo is now back where he belongs and will be spoiled with plenty of gifts and treats this holiday season.

Click to play video: 'Halifax-area family searching desperately for lost dog'
Halifax-area family searching desperately for lost dog
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices