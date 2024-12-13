Finding ‘Nemo’: Halifax family’s tireless search for lost dog in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

A family in the Halifax area says their world has been flipped upside down ever since their dog ran off into the Kelly’s Mountain area of Cape Breton three weeks ago.

Dawn Morrison and her children have been searching tirelessly for their missing pitbull Nemo, after he took off on Nov. 19. They’ve put up posters around the province and offered a reward.

“There’s been no sign, no sightings, nothing for three weeks. And so my family and I are desperate to get Nemo back,” said Morrison.

“We have no idea what happened to him. It’s like he disappeared into thin air.”

The family adopted Nemo two years ago and describe him as a cheerful and loving member of the family, who has been providing emotional support for Morrison’s two children.

Morrison’s daughter, Liv, is especially upset and says she relies on Nemo’s support.

“I find his overwhelming amount of joy in his presence melts away my stress from the previous week,” she said.

