Over 70 unsheltered dogs, many injured, removed from yard near Drayton Valley

A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after more than 70 dogs and puppies were removed from a rural property southwest of Edmonton.

The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says peace officers first visited the property near Drayton Valley in Brazeau County in mid-November.

They were there to make sure the owner was obeying an existing order that limits the number of livestock he can have in his care.

View image in full screen One of the dogs and puppies seized from a rural property near Drayton Valley in Brazeau County in November 2024. Courtesy: Alberta SPCA

The SPCA said the officers saw numerous dogs living outside without proper shelter for the weather, and several were injured.

The owner later surrendered 72 dogs, including many puppies that had not been weaned from their mothers.

View image in full screen One of the dogs and puppies seized from a rural property near Drayton Valley in Brazeau County in November 2024. Courtesy: Alberta SPCA

RCMP in Drayton Valley have charged the 64-year-old man with cruelty to animals, as well as assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disobeying a court order.

The man has been released from custody and is to appear in court Jan. 7.

“We welcome the opportunity to support the Alberta SPCA with their difficult job in protecting animal welfare in this province,” Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said in a statement Thursday.

"We are thankful that ultimately the property owner did the right thing in working with the Alberta SPCA in supporting these animals."

The SCPA said it’s been a difficult year for those in the animal welfare sector.

“We’re experiencing unprecedented pressure as the rising cost of living, as well as the lingering impacts from the pandemic, have created a situation where there are too many animals without proper care in all corners of our province,” said executive director Leanne Niblock.

The society said it’s working with other agencies to care for the dogs until they are ready to be put up for adoption.

The SPCA also said the accused is subject to a 10-year ban on owning more than 30 head of livestock, but peace officers saw more animals than that when on his property.

The man has since reduced the number of animals and is in compliance with the order.