Thousands of Christmas Bureau food gift cards may not arrive in time for the holidays

Thousands of less-fortunate Edmontonians may not get the holiday celebration they hoped for, as the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton has changed up how they’re delivering aid to some recipients.

The Bureau runs a few fundraisers, one of which includes gift cards. It’s part of their holiday food hamper and their adopt-a-teen program helping families in need of a holiday gift or meal this Christmas. (Those families who have younger kids also received Santa’s Anonymous gift deliveries this past weekend.)

Normally, families would receive their gift cards in the mail but with the Canada Post strike, the Christmas Bureau pivoted to offering pickup options over a few days between several YMCAs across the city and The Creative Hive in west Edmonton.

The Bureau said an overwhelming number of people showed up on Tuesday, leading to lines out the door and struggles to keep up with demand.

“Yesterday was a bit of a challenge to be honest,” Adam Zawadiuk, executive director of The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, said on Wednesday.

Although the Bureau managed to distribute 2,500 gift cards at the Castle Downs YMCA, with a heavy snowfall coming, cold weather continuing and the Canada Post strike over, the decision was made to go back to mailing out gift cards.

“We really didn’t want them coming down, facing the elements facing the roads,” Zawadiuk said.

“From a safety perspective and an efficiency perspective, this is the best way to get the remainder of those cards out.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "From a safety perspective and an efficiency perspective, this is the best way to get the remainder of those cards out."

Those who showed up Wednesday at the William Lutsky Family YMCA in south Edmonton found out their gift cards were not there. An email was also sent out to recipients explaining the change.

“The main concern was safety since temperatures dipped below -30 C with windchill and with clients waiting for an extended period outside coupled with the volume of people, it was an urgent priority for us to find an alternative for clients to collect their gift cards,” Zawadiuk said.

However, the Bureau also said there isn’t a guarantee that the remaining 8,000 gift cards will arrive before Christmas.

Canada Post has already warned Canadians to expect delays in parcel deliveries after thousands of workers were forced back to work on Tuesday following a month-long strike.

For people like Bev Pollock, it’s a devastating turn of events.

Pollock is in the process of moving into her daughter Krystal’s house to support the family. Krystal has multiple sclerosis, struggles to walk and deals with brain fog, so she can’t work.

She relies on Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) to support herself and her three teenage kids.

The Christmas Bureau said those who applied for electronic gift cards will get them Friday.

For the thousands of people still waiting, The Christmas Bureau apologized for the delay and reiterated the families will get their gift cards, but they might not arrive by Dec. 25.

Pollock said receiving the email with that news was yet another blow.

“They basically said, will not receive them before Christmas — maybe in the new year.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They basically said, will not receive them before Christmas — maybe in the new year."

It’s the second year in a row the family has had its holidays ruined, after their gift card from The Christmas Bureau was stolen last year.

“A lot of them here in Mill Woods had their gift cards taken,” Pollock said.

Pollock said the family will make do with what they have but money is tight and they were relying on the gift card to make the day special.

“Rent here takes her whole AISH cheque, the rest of her money comes in through child support and a family allowance that they get in. That’s what pays their groceries and (utilities) for the year,” Pollock said.

Pollock fears she won’t be able to give her grandkids the Christmas they had hoped for.

“Another Christmas without the turkey and ham. Last year it was hot dogs and macaroni and it looks like it might be the same thing this year.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Another Christmas without the turkey and ham. Last year it was hot dogs and macaroni and it looks like it might be the same thing this year."

In addition to the gift cards, the Christmas Bureau said it will continue coordinating and packing over 1,800 food hampers scheduled for delivery on Dec. 21.

The Christmas Bureau expects to provide 60,000 Edmontonians in need with a food hamper or food gift card this season.

Intake applications have increased by 69 per cent since 2022 and the Bureau said the biggest increase is among those who have been impacted by the rising costs of living, high food costs, and inflation.