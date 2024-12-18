Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario government to expand Quinte Detention Centre

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
Ontario Government to Expand Quinte Detention Centre. View image in full screen
Ontario Government to Expand Quinte Detention Centre. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ontario government has taken the next step in its plan to expand the Quinte Detention Centre by issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). The expansion aims to modernize the facility and increase its capacity by over 23 per cent.

The project will add 66 new beds for female offenders, bringing the centre’s total capacity to over 300 beds, along with additional programming space to meet care and rehabilitation needs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our government continues to enhance our adult correctional system by increasing capacity and providing the tools and resources needed to support this essential pillar of our justice system,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

The move is part of a $500-million provincial investment to modernize Ontario’s adult correctional services. Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, said the project will “ensure the residents of Napanee are kept safe from dangerous offenders, while giving inmates a better chance of reintegration.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) co-chair Chad Oldfield called the expansion a step in the right direction.

“These additional beds, along with the hiring of full-time staff, will help manage the rising inmate counts and mitigate the risk of violence within institutions,” he said.

Shortlisted applicants will move to the next phase when the province issues a Request for Proposals (RFP) in summer 2025.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices