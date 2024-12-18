Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed in New Westminster on Wednesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
Police said the major crime unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is being supported by the RCMP integrated collision and reconstruction services unit. View image in full screen
Police said the major crime unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is being supported by the RCMP integrated collision and reconstruction services unit. Global News
A fatal pedestrian collision has closed a portion of McBride Boulevard in New Westminster, B.C., on Wednesday.

Police said the major crime unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is being supported by the RCMP integrated collision and reconstruction services unit.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said, but it is not yet known what led to the collision.

McBride Boulevard is closed to traffic in all directions between 6th Avenue and Memorial Drive.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

If anyone witnessed this collision and hasn’t spoken to police, please contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

