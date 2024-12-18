Campaign aims to stop youth from leaving province and ‘Stay with B.C.’

Send this page to someone via email

The Business Council of British Columbia is launching a new campaign just before Christmas to keep young, talented people in the province.

The Stay with B.C. campaign, a counterpart to Alberta’s Alberta is Calling campaign, highlights the critical role a strong economy plays in addressing affordability challenges in the province.

A report from Statistics Canada earlier this year said almost 70,000 people left the province in 2023.

The Business Council of British Columbia said rising costs, limited job opportunities, and strained public services are driving this trend.

The council said that living in B.C. shouldn’t be so hard and a strong economy will go a long way in making sure the province is more affordable and young, talented people want to stay.

“Many have heard the Alberta is Calling ads and laughed them off, but the reality is other provinces are calling, and people are answering,” Laura Jones, BCBC president and CEO said in a statement.

“We want British Columbians to know that staying here is possible—and it starts with building a stronger economy to reduce the pressure to leave. It might feel like it right now but leaving the province isn’t the only solution to making life more affordable.”

The council would like to see provincial and federal governments work together to encourage economic growth and private-sector investment.

“We want to spark a serious conversation about what it will take to make it more attractive for current and younger generations to want to stick around,” Jones added.

She said the province needs to get on a stronger fiscal footing and place the economy front and centre.

“People are very concerned about affordability right now in British Columbia and affordability and a strong economy go hand in hand,” Jones said.

“So that’s the conversation we want to have, is how do we create a stronger economy in British Columbia.”

On Tuesday British Columbia’s new finance minister Brenda Bailey said she is “realistic” about the economic challenges facing the province after announcing this year’s record deficit is projected to reach $9.4 billion.

But Bailey said the rising deficit projection will not change the provincial government’s intention to make “smart, targeted investments” to grow the economy, rather than cutting services.

She also promised affordability relief for B.C. residents on the path to a balanced budget.

“It’s my view (that) you can’t pour from an empty cup,” Bailey said of the need to build up the economy instead of short-term cuts.

“And so, the work to fill that cup and to really unlock the economic potential that exists in British Columbia is work that’s ahead of us, and I’m really looking forward to doing it.”

–with files from The Canadian Press