Calgary charity clothes newborns in need of support as demand rises

Bringing a newborn into the world is monumental for any family, but with the cost of living, buying everything needed for that baby can be extremely costly.

That’s why Alberta-based charity Basically Babies is seeing a sharp rise in demand for its hampers which include more than a hundred items, including all the clothing an infant would need during the first year of their life.

The hampers, known as layettes, are colour-coordinated and customized to the season the baby is born. While they can cost up to $1,200 to put together, they’re handed out for free to organizations that work with new mothers in need, including many who are living in shelters with their newborns.

“We allow these agencies to identify the individuals or families that are in extreme need,” explains Jennifer Brookman, the manager of operations in Calgary.

“They then put in a request for layettes… and take them to the families.”

The organization services most areas of Alberta and with demand for services on the rise, it’s looking for specific items including sleeps, snowsuits and receiving blankets.