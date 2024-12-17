Menu

Canada

1 person dead after house fire in Regina’s east end

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
The fatal fire happened on the 1600 block of Benson Bay. View image in full screen
The fatal fire happened on the 1600 block of Benson Bay. Adrian St. Onge / Global News
Regina fire crews say one person is dead after a house fire Tuesday morning.

The blaze occurred around 8 a.m. on the 1600 block of Benson Bay in the city’s east end.

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
“Crews made entry on arrival and one individual was removed but declared deceased on scene,” Regina fire said in a social media post.

Regina fire did not say if there were any other people in the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

Global News has reached out to Regina fire and police for comment on the situation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

