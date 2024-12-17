1 person dead after house fire in Regina’s east end

See more sharing options

Regina fire crews say one person is dead after a house fire Tuesday morning.

The blaze occurred around 8 a.m. on the 1600 block of Benson Bay in the city’s east end.

“Crews made entry on arrival and one individual was removed but declared deceased on scene,” Regina fire said in a social media post.

Regina fire did not say if there were any other people in the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

Global News has reached out to Regina fire and police for comment on the situation.