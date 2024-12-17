Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

After Freeland’s departure, Tories urge committee probe on Trump tariffs

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 2:37 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau government ‘spiralling out of control’ amid Liberal resignations, Poilievre says'
Trudeau government ‘spiralling out of control’ amid Liberal resignations, Poilievre says
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau government 'spiralling out of control' amid Liberal resignations, Poilievre says
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative members of Parliament are calling for a committee probe next month that will ask ministers and officials responsible for dealing with the United States on tariffs to testify.

“Conservatives have launched a motion, calling for the International Trade Committee to hold hearings beginning the week of January 6 through to January 20, when 25 percent tariffs may be imposed if a deal isn’t secured,” the party said in a press release Tuesday.

“This House of Commons order will force testimony from key ministers, border enforcement, the RCMP, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, and top officials responsible for securing a Canada First deal with the United States.”

The Conservatives said the Liberal government was in a “state of chaos” following the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, who was also the chair of the cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations, as finance minister and deputy prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Not an easy day’: Trudeau speaks for the 1st time since Freeland resignation'
‘Not an easy day’: Trudeau speaks for the 1st time since Freeland resignation

“This chaos cannot continue, especially as Canadians stare down the barrel of 25 percent tariffs from the United States that would devastate our already failing economy,” the Conservatives said, adding that it was important to have a plan in place before Donald Trump takes office as U.S. president in January.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Freeland resigned from cabinet early Monday — doing so in a scathing letter to the prime minister that cited a difference of opinion on the direction of federal finances — leaving Karina Gould, leader of the government in the House of Commons, to table the fall economic statement in the chamber.

Dominic LeBlanc was sworn in as the new minister of finance and of intergovernmental affairs in a brief ceremony at Rideau Hall on Monday afternoon.

Last month, Trump said he will sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products arriving in the United States from Canada and Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

The president-elect posted to Truth Social that the duties will be among his actions on his first day back in the White House on Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day.

Trump said the tariff will remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders. He said until those issues are solved, Canada and Mexico will “pay a very big price!”

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices