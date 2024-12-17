‘Race against time’: Orphaned newborn puppies get help from Ontario community

Send this page to someone via email

Four neonatal puppies have captured the hearts of those at the Toronto Humane Society and the community after being orphaned at just two weeks old.

Gabby, Tonka, Raykin and Kai are four neonatal Yorkshire terrier puppies brought to the Toronto Humane Society shelter in what staff say is “the kind of dire condition no animal should face.”

At just two weeks old, staff say the puppies had lost their mother, who died shortly after giving birth.

“Without her nourishment or care, they were left helpless, and their family, unable to provide the intensive, round-the-clock care required, made the heart-wrenching decision to surrender them in hopes of saving their lives,” the society said in a statement.

Presented in a small box, the puppies were weak, malnourished and soiled.

Unfortunately, the humane society says the smallest sibling, Kai, did not make it, and the three others also struggled to survive.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff says Gabby clung to life while Tonka and Raykin struggled to stabilize.

“This was a race against time,” said Dr. Karen Ward, DVM, chief veterinary officer at the Toronto Humane Society. “Neonatal puppies require constant care—every hour matters. Without the community’s support, stories like Gabby, Tonka, and Raykin’s would end in heartbreak. But together, we can keep pets like them in the picture.”

View image in full screen At just two weeks old, these tiny Yorkshire Terrier puppies arrived at Toronto Humane Society, helpless and vulnerable. Via Toronto Humane Society

Neonatal puppies are puppies that are in the early stages of life, typically from birth to around two weeks old.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But the humane society says it’s thanks to the generosity of donors that the surviving puppies were placed in a loving foster home, where their journey to recovery began.

“Their foster parent worked tirelessly to bottle-feed them every two hours, keep them warm, and nurture their fragile bodies. Over weeks of dedicated care, they grew stronger,” the release says.

Story continues below advertisement

The society says Gabby has blossomed into a calm, resilient puppy despite her struggles early in life.

Raykin overcame digestive challenges and now delights her caregivers with her playful nature and Tonka, the largest of the three, has become a bundle of joyful energy.

The human society says the trio’s journey has brought the community together and demonstrates the power of compassion.

As the trio prepare to spend their first holiday season with their families, the Toronto Humane Society calls on the community to help keep more pets in the picture.

The humane society says the rising cost of living in Toronto continues to pressure families to make heartbreaking choices between their everyday needs and caring for their pets, leading to many surrendering them.

The Toronto Humane Society is responding to this growing crisis through vital programs like Public Veterinary Services, the Urgent Care Program and the Pet Parent Support Network.

The society says these initiatives give families the resources they need to keep their pets by their side during challenging times, preventing the need for painful surrenders.

Until December 31, donations to the Toronto Humane Society are being matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, thanks to a generous matching gift from a family member of Michael G. Creber. Every contribution will go twice as far, providing life-saving care and support to vulnerable pets and the families who love them.

Story continues below advertisement

“This holiday season, let’s come together to ensure no pet is pushed out of the picture,” Ward said. “Gabby, Tonka, and Raykin’s story is one of hope—a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when our community rallies to support animals in need.”

More information on how to support pets in need is available on the Toronto Humane Society’s website.