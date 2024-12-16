PGA TOUR Americas Manitoba Open to be rotated among five different courses

The PGA Tour Americas schedule for 2025 has been released and the Manitoba Open will be hosted August 21-24 by Breezy Bend Country Club just outside of the Winnipeg city limits in Headingley.

The Tour announced on Monday this will be the launch of a new format that will see the Winnipeg and area based golf tournament rotated among five different courses over the next half decade.

Following Breezy Bend next summer, the 2026 Manitoba Open will be played at Elmhurst Golf & Country Club, Glendale Golf & Country Club will host the tournament in 2027, and then and Pine Ridge Golf Club (2028), and the Southwood Golf & Country Club (2029) will round out the rotation.

Pine Ridge (2013-15) and Southwood (2018-24) had hosted what is the premiere golf event in the province when it was a stop on PGA TOUR Canada.

PGA TOUR Americas has also named Brendan Baldwin the fulltime Manitoba Open Tournament Director, a position Baldwin held in 2024.

The former Chicago State University golfer told 680 CJOB’s Jim Toth Show it’s an exciting new era for the Manitoba Open – while also providing a challenge for the players on a year to year basis.

“The rotation they play on a regular basis throughout their year is kinda back and forth with a lot of different courses of different lengths, and one big positive that always comes to our event is the wind,” explained Baldwin. “With Southwood not having a whole lot of defense, the wind always seemed to be the only factor for some defense of some lower scores – and it never seemed to blow. So now it’s nice being able to switch it up and go into a course like Breezy that has some more trees and tighter fairways.”

Baldwin also likes the idea of the challenging greens of Glendale and Elmhurst, the layout at Pine Ridge, and the length of Southwood all presenting different obstacles for the touring pros to navigate as they prepare themselves for a shot at the big tour. But he’s also looking forward to extending the footprint of the Tournament following Southwood’s run of hosting the last five Manitoba Opens.

“I think it gives some balance in the sense of, as clubs go ahead and host the event – and the preparation that goes into it,” said Baldwin. “It’s good to see different facilities take it on and get the whole entire province and city involved.”

And in going forward, there will also be the involvement of a trio of new sponsors in James Richardson & Sons, Johnston Group, and Princess Auto. And the Manitoba Open will continue to raise funds for the Tournament’s charitable partner, The True North Youth Foundation. Last year the tourney raised over $63,000 to boost the three year total to over $240,000.