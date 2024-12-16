Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers set to play Panthers for 1st time since 2024 Stanley Cup final

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 1:27 pm
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Connor McDavid talks about the Oilers' upcoming game against the Panthers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It has been almost six months since the Edmonton Oilers’ championship aspirations slipped away in a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.

On Monday night, Connor McDavid and company will get their first crack at exacting revenge against the hockey club based in Sunrise, Fla. The game will be played at Rogers Place.

Click to play video: 'McDavid, Draisaitl and Draisaitl on Stanley Cup loss: ‘It sucks’'
McDavid, Draisaitl and Draisaitl on Stanley Cup loss: ‘It sucks’
Story continues below advertisement

The matchup seems to be coming at a good time for Edmonton as the Oilers (18-10-2) are riding a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine games.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Panthers (18-11-2) are coming off consecutive losses in which they have been shut out: a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday and a 4-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Still, the Panthers have a 6-3-1 record in their past 10 games.

Florida’s star centre, Aleksander Barkov, missed Saturday’s game because of illness.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start in goal for the Oilers while Sergei Bobrovsky is the expected starter for the Panthers.

The Oilers’ last game, a 6-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, saw centre Leon Draisaitl continue his offensive dominance of late as he scored a goal and chipped in two assists.

Trending Now

“We created looks early on in the year, too — it just didn’t seem to go our way,” Draisaitl said after the game on Saturday while talking about Edmonton’s offensive surge of late. “With that being said, I think that everything is a little more clean right now and we are hitting the right spots at the right time.

“I like our game right now. I think we’re playing well and starting to find our roles a little bit and our rhythm a little bit better. Obviously we have some really good teams coming up here, so we are just looking to continue that.”

Story continues below advertisement

–with a file from Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Connor McDavid excited for rare chance to represent Canada'
Connor McDavid excited for rare chance to represent Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices