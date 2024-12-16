SGI reminds people to find a safe, sober ride home this holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

With the holidays upon us, SGI is once again reminding those out celebrating to find a safe ride home.

Drivers in Saskatchewan have been making strides in preventing impaired driving, but the dangers still exist.

SGI is continuing to encourage people to make the conscious choice to not get behind the wheel impaired, so that we can all continue to have these festive get-togethers.

“Whether you’re at the holiday party, a friends and family gathering, maybe you’ve got some friends and relatives in from out of town over the holiday season, just take some time to discuss how you’re going to get home that night,” said Michaela Solomon, SGI communications consultant.

SGI says impaired driving is a factor in a third of all traffic fatalities year over year but adds impaired driving has significantly decreased in the province over the past decade — signaling drivers in Saskatchewan may be getting the message.

“I think that’s a testament to a change in driving behaviour, I think the residents of this province have really been vigilant in ensuring that they do find that safe ride home. I think people know how serious of an issue this is,” said Solomon.

As of Dec. 13, Saskatoon police say, there have been at least 11 incidents of impaired driving this month, but year-to-date numbers show a slight decrease in cases so far.

Police will be conducting check stops during the month.

SGI says the choice to drink or get high and drive is a preventable one with several options to get you home in one piece, including Operation Red Nose.

“We’re not going to leave anybody on the side of the road, we’re going to make sure you get home,” said Tom Armstrong, Operation Red Nose media chair.

The volunteer-run initiative will not only get you home safely, but a volunteer will get your car home with you, too.

‘We’re very proud to do it, we’re very proud to provide this to our city, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Armstrong.

SGI says it will continue to stay vigilant when it comes to impaired driving citing financial costs and even greater human costs but adds we all have a role to play in making sure the holiday season remains a time of celebration.

