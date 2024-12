See more sharing options

Eggnog chocolate truffle

1.5kg Ivoire Chocolate

250g 36% Cream

188g Invert Sugar

900g Eggnog

2.5 Vanilla Beans 658g

164g Butter

175g Jamaican Rum

3g Nutmeg

Combine eggnog, inverted sugar and cream into a pot

Bring to a boil and set aside

Pour over white chocolate and emulsify together until smooth

Cool ganache to 35 degrees F

Emulsify butter and rum in until ultra smooth

Pipe into truffle shells