Sea to Sky Highway reopened after mudslide

By Jacob New Global News
Posted December 14, 2024 4:33 pm
A landslide has closed a section of Highway 99 in Lions Bay between Metro Vancouver and Whistler in both directions after it came crashing down on a bridge.
Highway 99 has been reopened in both directions after a mudslide near Lions Bay brought down trees and debris to block the road.

DriveBC reported the road as open around 5 a.m. Sunday, ahead of an estimated 9 a.m. reopening.

Crews worked overnight to remove a large amount of trees and debris from the road.

The slide occurred on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. near the Brunswick Road exit.

Drivers caught behind the mudslide posted pictures and video to social media showing the blockage.

North Shore Emergency Management provided lodging and a reception centre in North Vancouver for those stranded south of the slide site.

Whistler also activated an Emergency Reception Centre at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler for displaced travellers.

As of Sunday, there have been no reported injuries from the mudslide.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

