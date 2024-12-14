High winds cause damage, prompt weather warnings across South Coast of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Powerful winds across the South Coast of B.C. Saturday morning have prompted wind warnings, cancelled ferry sailings and caused damage across the region.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Victoria, East and West Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Southeast winds of up to 70 km/h, gusting up to between 90 and 100 km/h, are expected through the morning as a low pressure system makes its way inland. Winds on Vancouver Island and across Metro Vancouver are expected to ease in the afternoon as the low moved inland.

Bowen Island, Lions Bay, Metro Vancouver West Vancouver to Boundary Bay and Saturna Island could continue to see wind until early in the evening.

The wind has already knocked out power and caused several downed trees.

A tree across Highway 99 through Stanley Park blocked one northbound lane but has since been cleared. Another tree down on SW Marine Drive near Cambie Street had blocked the eastbound lanes.

BC Hydro says more than 77,000 customers are without power across the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, and Vancouver Island.

In Ucluelet and Tofino, about 4,800 customers are without power, the power provider says. Fallen trees have damaged multiple structures and brought down at least seven spans of power lines. BC Hydro says due to the extensive damage and remote location, the power may not come back on until 4 p.m. Saturday for this area.

Many Saturday morning BC Ferries sailings are cancelled due to the bad weather.

The following sailings have been cancelled between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

7 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

7 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

9 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

12 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

11 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

1 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

The following sailings have been cancelled between Tsawwassen and Duke Point

5:15 a.m. departing Duke Point

5:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

7:45 a.m. departing Duke Point

7:45 a.m.departing Tsawwassen

10:15 a.m. departing Duke Point

10:15 a.m. departing Tsawwassen

12:45 p.m. departing Duke Point

12:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

The following sailings have been cancelled between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay

6:15 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

6:15 a.m. departing Departure Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Departure Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Departure Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

1 p.m.. departing Departure Bay

1 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

Certain sailings on the following routes have also been canclled due to the weather:

Langdale, New Brighton and Keats Landing

Blubber Bay and Westview

Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove

Shingle Spit and Gravelly Bay

Crofton and Vesuvius Bay

Chemainus, Penelakut Island and Thetis Island

Whaletown and HeriotBay

Anyone with a scheduled sailing for Saturday is asked to check the BC Ferries website for cancellations.