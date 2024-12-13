Province extends $10-a-day childcare to include non-school days

Send this page to someone via email

The province is expanding its $10-a-day childcare program.

Previously, families with school-aged children paid $10 on school days, but on days where school was not in session, like in-services or holidays, they had to pay more than $20.

But as of this week, it has changed so Manitoba families will now be paying the reduced rate on all of those off days.

It comes in effect just in time for the holiday break and the NDP government says its expected to save Manitoba families with two school-aged children around $140 during this time.

“The holidays are a time to celebrate with your family, but for many parents, the costs can start to add up,” said acting Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Tracy Schmidt. “This is one way our government is lowering your bills so it’s easier to afford that special something on your child’s wish list.”

Manitoba Child Care Association Executive Director Jodie Kehl calls it good news for families, but says this shouldn’t draw attention away from what needs to be prioritized in the system.

She says Manitoba has waited too long for a plan that addresses the issues of recruitment and retention for early childhood educators.

“We’re still seeing ECE’s in Manitoba about 16 per cent below the national average, which is $25.33 (an hour) across Canada,” Kehl said. “Only $21.30 in Manitoba, we’ve got to do more. We have a wage grid, but I don’t think it’s doing what it’s intended to do, which was to reduce turnover.”