Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. expands financial aid for damage from October storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2024 7:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s atmospheric river caused $110M in insured damage'
B.C.’s atmospheric river caused $110M in insured damage
The atmospheric river that slammed B.C. south coast last month led to some big insurance claims. The storm caused more than $110 million in insured damaged according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. – Nov 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The British Columbia government is expanding financial assistance for those impacted by intense rainfall and flooding that hammered British Columbia’s coast in October.

The emergency management ministry says businesses and residents in Surrey, Port Moody and the village of Anmore are now eligible to apply to the Disaster Financial Assistance program.

The ministry says the new areas expand upon Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities already deemed eligible last month.

Click to play video: 'Major cleanup after flood damage on North Shore'
Major cleanup after flood damage on North Shore
Trending Now

The program is available to homeowners, renters, business owners, farmers, corporation-owned properties and charitable organizations to cover uninsurable disaster-related losses.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry says all applications related to the October floods must be submitted to the ministry by March 13, 2025.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An atmospheric river system dumped hundreds of millimetres of rain on parts of the province Oct. 18 to 20, causing flash floods and sewer backups and making rivers overflow.

It prompted a local state of emergency in North Vancouver and led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices