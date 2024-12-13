B.C. expands financial aid for damage from October storm

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government is expanding financial assistance for those impacted by intense rainfall and flooding that hammered British Columbia’s coast in October.

The emergency management ministry says businesses and residents in Surrey, Port Moody and the village of Anmore are now eligible to apply to the Disaster Financial Assistance program.

The ministry says the new areas expand upon Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities already deemed eligible last month.

3:21 Major cleanup after flood damage on North Shore

The program is available to homeowners, renters, business owners, farmers, corporation-owned properties and charitable organizations to cover uninsurable disaster-related losses.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry says all applications related to the October floods must be submitted to the ministry by March 13, 2025.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An atmospheric river system dumped hundreds of millimetres of rain on parts of the province Oct. 18 to 20, causing flash floods and sewer backups and making rivers overflow.

It prompted a local state of emergency in North Vancouver and led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.