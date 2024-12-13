Dead baby found in south Edmonton parking lot was stillborn: police

Send this page to someone via email

A baby that was found in a south Edmonton parking lot was stillborn, the Edmonton Police Service said in an update Friday.

The child’s body was found last weekend. Police were called on Saturday, Dec. 7, around 2:15 p.m. to the parking lot of a shopping complex along Parsons Road, near Ellerslie Road.

Officers arrived to find a dead baby boy. A business owner in the area told Global News a customer found the child, and then police showed up and taped off the area.

An autopsy was done on Thursday, when the medical examiner determined the baby died prior to birth. The cause and manner of death are pending additional testing, police said.

Police added they do not believe the death is connected to any area businesses at this time, and homicide detectives continue to investigate.