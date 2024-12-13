Carjacking suspect who allegedly stole Roxy the dog to turn 40 behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

The 39-year-old Alliston, Ont., man accused of a brazen daylight carjacking and the theft of a four-year-old labrador retriever named “Roxy” appeared in court Friday from the Toronto South Detention Centre via zoom. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit and appeared visibly upset.

Global News has learned from documents that Wayne Russel, who will remain in custody at least until his next court appearance on Monday, was born on Dec. 14, 1984, meaning he will celebrate his 40th birthday behind bars.

Russel is facing charges in connection with an incident that occurred Wednesday morning. Toronto resident Josh Miller was sitting in his Jeep Grand Cherokee just before 9 a.m., waiting to pull out of Bloorlea Middle School after dropping off his daughter when he was approached by a stranger who ran up to his SUV.

“He said ‘get out of the car right now or I’ll have to hurt the kids’ something along those lines,” Miller told Global News on Wednesday. “He actually apologized. He said ‘I’m sorry I have to do this but they f-ed my life up’ or something like that. ‘Don’t worry insurance will cover everything.'”

The Jeep was recovered near Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road in Brampton around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, but Roxy was not inside.

On Thursday, shortly after releasing photos of the suspect and the dog, police say they received a tip from a bystander and were led to an unknown location in Brampton where Russel was arrested and Roxy was located in good health.

Court documents obtained by Global News reveal that Russel was wanted on a bench warrant by Peel Regional Police after he failed to show up in Brampton court on two outstanding charges.

On April 20, 2024, Russel allegedly set a garbage can on fire at William Osler Health Centre and was charged with Arson Causing Damage to Property. Three months later, Russel was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house in the City of Brampton.

Global News has learned that Russel has prior convictions for weapons charges, assault and threatening death.

Russel is now charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Court documents allege the property obtained by crime over $5,000 was the motor vehicle belonging to Miller and the property obtained by crime under $5,000 was “namely the dog.”

The breach of probation relates to a probation order made on July 3 when a court ordered Russel “to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.”