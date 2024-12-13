Menu

Crime

Abbotsford collision leaves pedestrian with ‘life-threatening injuries’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 5:59 pm
1 min read
Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a pedestrian was seriously hurt Friday morning when they were struck by a vehicle at marked crosswalk. View image in full screen
Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a pedestrian was seriously hurt Friday morning when they were struck by a vehicle at marked crosswalk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A collision in Abbotsford on Friday has left a 20-year-old pedestrian hospitalized in serious condition.

The accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Townline and Upper Maclure roads.

Police said the victim was airlifted to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Click to play video: 'Fake taxi scam appears in Abbotsford'
Fake taxi scam appears in Abbotsford
Witnesses told Global News they believe the victim lives in the neighbourhood and said he was walking in a marked crosswalk with the pedestrian lights activated when he was struck.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said the intersection would likely remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon.

