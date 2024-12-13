Abbotsford collision leaves pedestrian with ‘life-threatening injuries’

See more sharing options

A collision in Abbotsford on Friday has left a 20-year-old pedestrian hospitalized in serious condition.

The accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Townline and Upper Maclure roads.

Police said the victim was airlifted to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Witnesses told Global News they believe the victim lives in the neighbourhood and said he was walking in a marked crosswalk with the pedestrian lights activated when he was struck.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said the intersection would likely remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon.