Leafs’ Stolarz day-to-day with lower-body injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2024 2:04 pm
1 min read
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Craig Berube announced the injury update Friday after Stolarz exited Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks following the first period.

Stolarz shook out his right leg after Frank Vatrano fired a shot from the sideboards for an Anaheim power-play goal late in the first period, but the Maple Leafs appear to have avoided the worst.

The 30-year-old netminder signed in Toronto last summer and is off to a stellar start as a Maple Leaf, posting a .927 save percentage, 2.15 goals-against average and 9-5-2 record so far this season.

Joseph Woll will carry the load in Toronto’s crease while Stolarz is out. The Maple Leafs also recalled netminder Dennis Hildeby on an emergency basis from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Friday.

Toronto visits the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday before hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13

© 2024 The Canadian Press

