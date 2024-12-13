Federal government to fund University of Manitoba reconciliation initiative

The federal government says it’s funding the Canadian Reconciliation Barometer Project at the University of Manitoba to the tune of more than $206,000.
The project, which began in 2015, monitors the evolution of Canadians’ understanding of and progress through reconciliation.
MP Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South) announced Friday on behalf of Canada’s heritage minister, Pascale St-Onge, that the funding will go toward initiatives including the creation of an advisory council of elders and knowledge keepers, and the development of learning materials to help educate people.
Get breaking National news
The cash for the project comes from the Canada History Fund.
“Our government’s support for the Canadian Reconciliation Barometer Project illustrates our commitment to continuing the essential reconciliation process between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people,” St-Onge said in a statement.
“This new funding will help bolster efforts to deepen our understanding of the reconciliation process. Although we have made progress on our shared path so far, we still have much to do.”
Comments