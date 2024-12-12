Maple Leafs hang on for 3-2 win over Ducks

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Max Pacioretty scored twice and set up linemate William Nylander for another goal to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Thursday.

Pacioretty’s second goal, a redirect off a point shot from Conor Timmins, gave Toronto a 3-1 advantage midway through the second period and proved to be the game-winner.

With the line of Pacioretty, Nylander and John Tavares buzzing early in the third period, Pacioretty missed a chance for a third goal when he flubbed a one-timer attempt before 18,688 at Scotiabank Arena.

He also missed the net cruising in from the off-wing on his next shift.

The Maple Leafs (18-9-2) won their second straight game while the Ducks (10-14-4) dropped their fifth in a row and third since they acquired veteran defenceman Jacob Trouba in a trade with the New York Rangers on Dec. 6.

The Ducks fell behind 2-0 in the opening period, but Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with a swift-release shot from the sideboards with 4:04 remaining.

Pacioretty made it 3-1 at 12:54 of the second period. Jackson LaCombe made it a one-goal game 65 seconds later with a high-slot shot through a crowd in front.

LaCombe also assisted on Vatrano’s first-period goal.

Tavares assisted on both Pacioretty goals. On the first one, Tavares made a nifty backhand pass between his legs to Pacioretty in close.

Lukas Dostal was strong in goal for Anaheim with 30 saves as Toronto outshot the visitors 33-28.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Joseph Woll replaced Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz to start the second period. The Maple Leafs reported Stolarz suffered a lower-body injury. He shook out his right leg after Anaheim’s first goal.

Ducks: A surprise addition to the Anaheim lineup was forward Robby Fabbri. The Mississauga, Ont., native underwent his fifth knee surgery on Nov. 15 and was expected to miss six to eight weeks, but he returned after less than four weeks.

The Ducks announced earlier in the day that forward Trevor Zegras will miss six weeks after he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

KEY MOMENT

Mason McTavish cruised down the wing on a partial breakaway with 1:43 remaining in the first period, but Stolarz kept his team in front with an arm save.

KEY STAT

The Maple Leafs scored first for only the 14th time in 29 outings. They have the league’s best win percentage when scoring first at .893 (12-1-1).

UP NEXT

Anaheim concludes its four-game road trip on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Toronto travels to Detroit to visit the Red Wings on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.