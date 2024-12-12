Leafs’ Stolarz leaves game with lower-body injury

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz left Thursday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks because of a lower-body injury.

He did not return to the ice after the first intermission at Scotiabank Arena.

The NHL team did not reveal injury specifics but did confirm that Stolarz would not return to the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Stolarz was replaced by Joseph Woll for the start of the second period with Toronto ahead 2-1.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The six-foot-six netminder stopped seven of eight shots in the opening stanza.

He entered play with a 9-5-2 record this season with a 2.13 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.