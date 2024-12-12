Search underway for skier missing from Sun Peaks Resort

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway for a man believed to be missing from Sun Peaks Ski resort near Kamloops, B.C.

Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, was last recorded checking into a ski run around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kamloops RCMP said no one has heard from him since, and it appears Jaholkowski never returned to his hotel room.

“We are very concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone who may have seen him or has information on his potential whereabouts, to please contact police as soon as possible,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a media release.

Mounties, search and rescue and the Sun Peaks Ski Patrol are continuing to search for Jaholkowski with the help of helicopters and drones.

Jaholkowski is described as five-feet 10-inches tall and 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and black ski jacket, dark ski pants, and a dark toque.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts, or saw him after his last check-in at the ski hill, is asked to call RCMP at 250-314-1800.