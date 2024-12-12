B.C. premier says he supports ‘all-of-Canada approach’ to respond to Trump tariff threat

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby said he supports the proposed “all-of-Canada approach” to respond to president-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs threat.

Trump has said both Canada and Mexico need to address illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. or face tariffs on all American imports.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a second virtual First Ministers’ Meeting on the Canada-U.S. relationship.

In the past, Eby has had some strong words about the proposed tariffs and the impact they could have in British Columbia.

That did not change following the meeting on Wednesday.

“President-elect Trump’s unjustified threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would be a disaster for workers and businesses on both sides of the border, and we support the proposed all-of-Canada approach to respond to this threat,” Eby said in a statement.

“At (Wednesday’s) national meeting, I brought forward the issues and the solutions I have been hearing from people and businesses in British Columbia. We will keep doing our part in B.C. to bring together business and labour leaders to safeguard local industries against Trump’s tariffs, and keep good jobs right here in B.C.”

3:19 Cutting off energy to the U.S. is ‘last resort’ if Trump doesn’t back down on tariff threat: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said after the meeting that the federal government has agreed to his “specific asks” to add police resources to the border and have Health Canada share data on where fentanyl found in Canada is originating from.

“They have a plan, but it’s one thing to have a plan. Now we have to implement it,” he told reporters at Queen’s Park.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who also co-chairs the revived cabinet committee on U.S. relations with LeBlanc, told reporters several premiers spoke “strongly in favour of a robust Canadian response to unjustified tariffs” if Trump follows through on his threat in January.