Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Grouse Mountain staging grand opening for new gondola

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Grouse Mountain to break ground on new gondola'
Grouse Mountain to break ground on new gondola
WATCH: We now know when construction will begin on the new gondola system at Grouse Mountain that is expected to replace the aging Blue Skyride. – Aug 23, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Grouse Mountain’s new Blue Grouse Gondola will officially open to the public on Thursday, capping two years of construction.

The new gondola includes 27 cabins, each of which whisks eight people to the top of the mountain in about five and a half minutes.

Grouse Mountain Resort says the new lift, which can carry 1,000 people per hour, will significantly cut lineups and wait times to get to and from the mountain.

The project replaces the original Blue Skyride aerial tram, which opened in 1966 and made its last journey up Grouse this past summer.

Click to play video: 'Grouse Mountain expanding summer attractions'
Grouse Mountain expanding summer attractions
Trending Now

Visitors to the mountain will have the option of riding in the new gondola, or in the iconic 58-year-old Super Red Skyride, one of North America’s largest aerial tramway systems.

Story continues below advertisement

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new gondola is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Grouse Mountain Resort announced it was building a new mountain bike park and gravity-fed alpine coaster, attractions scheduled to open in spring and summer of 2025.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices