Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley says she’s resigning from her position as MLA

Six months after Naheed Nenshi replaced her as leader of the Alberta NDP, former premier Rachel Notley announced she will be resigning from her role as MLA for Edmonton Strathcona.

Notley revealed her plans in a social media post on Thursday. She said it is with “mixed feelings” that she plans to send a letter to the Speaker of the Alberta Legislative Assembly to advise she intends to resign effective Dec. 30.

“It was last January this year when I announced I would be stepping down as leader of Alberta’s NDP,” Notley wrote. “I was excited and proud to see our membership swell to over 80,000 members as four worthy (leadership) contestants sought their votes in June of this year.

“Naheed Nenshi’s selection represents a tremendous opportunity for all Albertans seeking practical solutions to the affordability crisis, along with a genuine commitment to fixing our healthcare so that all Albertans can get the support they need no matter where they live or how much they earn.”

Notley called the opportunity to spend nearly 17 years serving her neighbourhood “an indescribable honour.”

“Edmonton Strathcona is a diverse constituency, defined by an unparalleled level of connection between its residents that plays out every day at festivals, independent small businesses of all types, theatres, schools, playgrounds, parks, trails, and community leagues,” she said.

“To all of my constituents, thank you for putting your trust in me over these many years, and thank you for your support, advice and engagement along the way. To the staff and volunteers who worked beside me to make life better for Albertans, your work contributed to doing just that, in so many ways.

“To my fellow caucus members, you’re a dedicated, caring and fun team. I’m going to miss you, but mostly I can’t wait for you to form government so you can get to work building a better future for all Albertans.”

Notley also expressed gratitude to her family members for their support throughout her political career.

In 2015, Notley led the NDP to one of the most stunning political upsets in Alberta election history by forming a majority government, ending the Progressive Conservatives’ 44 years in power.