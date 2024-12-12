Menu

Entertainment

Selena Gomez engaged to record producer Benny Blanco

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate their engagement. View image in full screen
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate their engagement. @selenagomez / Instagram
Pop singer and actor Selena Gomez announced on Instagram Wednesday that she’s engaged to record producer Benny Blanco.

The photo post by Gomez, 32, which showcased her engagement ring and what appears to be a picnic-like setup, is simply captioned “forever begins now.”

“Hey wait… that’s my wife,” Blanco, 36, jokingly commented on the post.

The pair went public approximately a year ago, after they worked together on Gomez’s songs I Can’t Get Enough and Single Soon. Blanco has also worked with artists like Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Rihanna.

In May of this year, Blanco gushed about Gomez on the Drew Barrymore Show.

How Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short bond on set
“She’s just like the best, most genuine person,” he said to Barrymore. “Everything is completely real. Everyday when I wake up… I walk by the mirror as I’m walking to her and I ask myself, ‘How did I get here?’ She’s one of the sweetest, one of the most charming, one of the most humble people I’ve ever met.”

Gomez was previously in a high-profile relationship with Bieber — they even had a nickname: “Jelena” — and in 2017, with fellow musician The Weeknd.

Numerous celebrities left comments under Gomez’s announcement, including Taylor Swift, who said, “yes I will be the flower girl.”

Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B, Lil Nas X and Gwyneth Paltrow also shared their congratulations.

Gomez rose to fame in her teens, starring in the Disney Channel’s The Wizards of Waverly Place and pursuing a successful pop music career.

In September, she was added to the Bloomberg billionaire’s index. The outlet credits the majority of her US$1.3 billion fortune to her Rare Beauty make-up company, which she founded five years ago.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

