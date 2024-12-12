Selena Gomez engaged to record producer Benny Blanco

Send this page to someone via email

Pop singer and actor Selena Gomez announced on Instagram Wednesday that she’s engaged to record producer Benny Blanco.

The photo post by Gomez, 32, which showcased her engagement ring and what appears to be a picnic-like setup, is simply captioned “forever begins now.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Hey wait… that’s my wife,” Blanco, 36, jokingly commented on the post.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The pair went public approximately a year ago, after they worked together on Gomez’s songs I Can’t Get Enough and Single Soon. Blanco has also worked with artists like Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Rihanna.

In May of this year, Blanco gushed about Gomez on the Drew Barrymore Show.

“She’s just like the best, most genuine person,” he said to Barrymore. “Everything is completely real. Everyday when I wake up… I walk by the mirror as I’m walking to her and I ask myself, ‘How did I get here?’ She’s one of the sweetest, one of the most charming, one of the most humble people I’ve ever met.”

Gomez was previously in a high-profile relationship with Bieber — they even had a nickname: “Jelena” — and in 2017, with fellow musician The Weeknd.

Story continues below advertisement

Numerous celebrities left comments under Gomez’s announcement, including Taylor Swift, who said, “yes I will be the flower girl.”

Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B, Lil Nas X and Gwyneth Paltrow also shared their congratulations.

Gomez rose to fame in her teens, starring in the Disney Channel’s The Wizards of Waverly Place and pursuing a successful pop music career.

In September, she was added to the Bloomberg billionaire’s index. The outlet credits the majority of her US$1.3 billion fortune to her Rare Beauty make-up company, which she founded five years ago.