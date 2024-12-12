Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Health

‘Abnormally high’ flames spur recall for thousands of candles in Canada

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 9:59 am
1 min read
Canadians are being urged to immediately stop using recalled candles sold by Maison Lavande because of a fire hazard. View image in full screen
Canadians are being urged to immediately stop using recalled candles sold by Maison Lavande because of a fire hazard. Iryna Veklich/Getty Images
With the holiday season in full swing, thousands of scented candles are being recalled across Canada because of a fire risk.

Health Canada issued the recall on Wednesday for more than 12,000 units of Maison Lavande brand candles that are sold in ceramic containers.

Four types of candles sold between May 1 and Nov. 24 are being recalled.

They are scented amber, vanilla and lavender; eucalyptus wood and lavender; grapefruit and lavender; and cedar and lavender.

“Candle flames can reach abnormally high levels, which can lead to fireproperty damage and personal injury,” Health Canada said.

As of Wednesday, one report of “abnormally high flame” was received by the company, but there was no damage or injury, Health Canada said.

Scented candle recall
Maison Lavande brand candles recalled due to fire hazard. Photo courtesy: Health Canada

Canadians are being urged to immediately stop using the affected candles, discard them and ask the company for a refund.

Fire-related accidents are quite common during the holiday season, experts say, as many households light up their Christmas trees and candles and cook big meals.

The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs advises against the use of real candles during the holiday season.

Trending Now

“If you do use them, keep them at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn,” CAFC said in its fire safety tips for the holidays.

There have also been questions on social media over recent years about whether scented candles release harmful chemicals.

Experts and studies suggest that many of these claims lack scientific evidence, and that any chemicals released are at levels that are within safe limits.

Click to play video: 'Holiday candle safety tips'
Holiday candle safety tips
