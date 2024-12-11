Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Goldeyes acquire new first baseman through trade

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 6:36 pm
1 min read
Jake Guenther hits for the Lake Erie Crushers.
Jake Guenther hits for the Lake Erie Crushers. Lake Erie Crushers
The Winnipeg Goldeyes have announced a trade as they acquired a new first baseman.

In a deal that was actually completed a few weeks ago, the Goldeyes revealed they picked up infielder Jake Guenther in a trade with the Frontier League’s Lake Erie Crushers.

The Crushers will receive a player to be named later as part of the swap.

The 27-year-old is a seventh-round draft pick of the MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays and also spent time in the Texas Rangers farm system.

He had a .272 batting average with four home runs and 37 RBI with the Crushers last season.

Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins has had his eye on the Wisconsin product for a number of years and has already signed Guenther to a new contract for the 2025 season.

“Jake is a guy I’ve had on my radar for a while,” Watkins said in a media release. “He was at TCU (Texas Christian University) when I was with Cleburne, so he was someone we considered signing but it didn’t end up happening.

“I’m happy to see he’s had a successful start to his professional career and our paths are finally crossing in Winnipeg. Fans should expect a plus defender coupled with a good, competitive approach at the plate.”

Jake McMurray started the majority of the games at first base for the Fish last season, but is currently unsigned.

Guenther is their eighth player signed for next season. Spring training starts on April 26.

