Manitoba woman, 72, killed in crash with tree: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
A 72-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a tree in St. Lazare, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Russell detachment were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a vehicle at the bottom of a steep hill.

The driver and lone occupant, from the Birtle area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

RCMP, who continue to investigate, said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

