Manitoba woman, 72, killed in crash with tree: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a tree in St. Lazare, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Russell detachment were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a vehicle at the bottom of a steep hill.

The driver and lone occupant, from the Birtle area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP, who continue to investigate, said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.