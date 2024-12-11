Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest Quebec man for alleged hate speech targeting Jews online

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, Newfoundland. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s, Newfoundland. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP say they’ve arrested a man in connection with alleged hate speech posted on social networks Telegram and X.

The federal police force says in a statement Wednesday that its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team investigated the man from Rivière-du-Loup, Que., about 400 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say he is facing charges of willful promotion of hatred and willful promotion of antisemitism.

Police say the man was arrested in February for similar offences and released on conditions, however authorities allege he continued to post online.

Trending Now

An investigation found that hundreds of hateful comments were posted in recent months, targeting Jewish communities and sexual minorities.

The RCMP says some of the offences occurred when the man was a minor, so they are unable to release his identity.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices