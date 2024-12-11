RCMP arrest Quebec man for alleged hate speech targeting Jews online

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say they’ve arrested a man in connection with alleged hate speech posted on social networks Telegram and X.

The federal police force says in a statement Wednesday that its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team investigated the man from Rivière-du-Loup, Que., about 400 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Police say he is facing charges of willful promotion of hatred and willful promotion of antisemitism.

Police say the man was arrested in February for similar offences and released on conditions, however authorities allege he continued to post online.

An investigation found that hundreds of hateful comments were posted in recent months, targeting Jewish communities and sexual minorities.

The RCMP says some of the offences occurred when the man was a minor, so they are unable to release his identity.