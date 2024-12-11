MadeGood granola bars recalled over possible metal fragments

Send this page to someone via email

Several varieties of MadeGood granola bars are being recalled in Canada over possible metal contamination, the company said.

Riverside Natural Foods, the company behind the granola bars, issued a voluntary recall Monday due to the potential presence of metal fragments in the product, which could pose a safety hazard if eaten.

“There is a very small risk that some of our granola bar products made between January and November 2024 may contain a piece of metal,” the company said in a statement posted on its Canadian website.

“We have addressed the source of the issue and are conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities.”

The piece of metal is a small, flat brush bristle, the company added.

No injuries have been reported, and the company said it issued the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”

Specific products impacted by this recall include the following MadeGood products:

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Mixed Berry Granola Bars

Strawberry Granola Bars

Cookies & Crème Granola Bars

Chocolate Banana Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars

Recalled products were produced between January and November 2024 and distributed throughout Canada, the United States and other international markets. Product UPCs and best-before dates included in the recall can be found here.

If you have purchased a product that is part of the recall, you can return it to the store where you bought it. Riverside Natural Foods is offering full refunds at the retailer.

If you’ve already consumed the product, Riverside Natural Foods said, “there’s no need to worry. We’ve received seven complaints out of hundreds of millions of bars sold, and no injuries have been reported.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has not yet issued a recall on the product.