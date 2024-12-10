Menu

Crime

Woman who worked as a fake nurse in B.C. makes tearful statement in court

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 8:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fake nurse addresses court at sentencing hearing'
Fake nurse addresses court at sentencing hearing
The fake nurse who treated more than a thousand patients in B.C. spoke to the court at her sentencing hearing. As Grace Ke reports, Brigitte Cleroux says she's remorseful and ashamed of what she did.
A sentencing hearing continued Tuesday for a woman who posed as a nurse in order to work at a B.C. hospital.

Brigitte Cleroux, who does not have a nursing degree, made a brief and tearful statement in court apologizing to the courts, public and patients.

“By my pleading guilty, I did so because I was remorseful and ashamed by what I had done,” she told the court.

“I wish the victims to heal and apologize for being involved in their care when I shouldn’t have. I recognize that me practicing as an unlicensed nurse causes damage to the medical system because the patients deserved to be cared for by licensed medical professionals. Only then can they feel safe.”

Cleroux worked at the B.C. Women’s Hospital between June 1, 2020, and June 23, 2021, when she was fired over her false credentials.

According to a ruling posted in July, 2023, her work involved about 1,150 patients. Previous filings indicate she directly gave care to 899 patients in her time at the hospital.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing underway for fake nurse who worked in B.C.'
Sentencing hearing underway for fake nurse who worked in B.C.

In July, Cleroux pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to the time she faked being a nurse in B.C.

Get daily National news

The charges include fraud and assaulting patients who didn’t give their consent while she injected them with drugs with no medical credentials.

Cleroux, who originally hails from Gatineau, Que., was sentenced to seven years in prison in April 2022 after pleading guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, impersonation and using forged documents over a similar scheme in Ottawa.

The Crown is asking for an eight-year sentence. With the seven-year sentence in Ontario, that would be a total of 15 years.

The defence is asking for five to six years, to run at the same time as the seven-year Ontario sentence, which would add another two to three years to her current sentence.

Click to play video: 'Alleged fake nurse cared for hundreds of patients at B.C. hospital'
Alleged fake nurse cared for hundreds of patients at B.C. hospital

The defence said in court on Tuesday that Cleroux is a non-violent offender and that this is about dishonesty, adding there was no physical harm to patients though he acknowledges the psychological harm.

The judge did point out the risk of physical harm.

The defence said Cleroux’s motive was to earn an income and the Crown said a psychological report revealed her need for a “higher lifestyle and status” and that she’s “more concerned about herself than the wellbeing and safety of others.”

The judge will be back with a sentencing decision that is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20.

