Canada

Montreal non-profit helping neurodiverse students celebrates 25th year

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted January 1, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Light-A-Dream celebrates 25th anniversary'
Light-A-Dream celebrates 25th anniversary
The Light-A-Dream gift shop in Pointe-Claire helps young neurodiverse adults enter the workforce. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo tells us, this year marks 25 years of serving the community.
It’s a shop like any other on Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire, Que., but the main difference is that behind the store is a non-profit called Light-A-Dream.

Established in 1999, the West Island charity is affiliated with the Lester B. Pearson School Board and it provides young neurodiverse adults the opportunity to experience a work environment.

The stage gives students a chance to develop life skills and, at the same time, it teaches the community more about them.

“The business community themselves are learning a lot about — not Light-A-Dream — but they’re learning a lot about neurodiverse adults,” said Michelle Potter, Light-A-Dream co-founder.

Students are responsible for all of the tasks involved in running a store from making the candles, cleaning the floors, inventory and working at the cash.

Other than learning important skills, the program also helps students foster long lasting relationships and friendships.

Over the years, the  non-profit has developed an alumni program for those who have graduated but still want to be involved in the charity.

“I cant leave from here. It’s hard to leave — you meet friends, family. This is a second house to me,” said Hagop Shahbazian, an alumni.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

