Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canucks star netminder Thatcher Demko to make return from injury Tuesday night

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 4:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canucks head coach Rich Tocchet talks about Thatcher Demko, JT Miller return'
Canucks head coach Rich Tocchet talks about Thatcher Demko, JT Miller return
Vancouver's all-star goaltender Thatcher Demko will play his first game of the season Tuesday, after recovering from a knee injury, Rick Tocchet confirmed. Star forward JT Miller who is on personal leave, could play later this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Good news for the Vancouver Cancuks and their fans: all-star goaltender Thatcher Demko is slated to make his long-awaited return Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Demko has been sidelined since Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April due to a rare knee injury.

Click to play video: 'Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko on mysterious muscle injury'
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko on mysterious muscle injury

“We’re excited. Obviously, he is a huge part of our team,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Tuesday following a team skate.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you look at the way Demmer has worked hard to get back, I told you guys, a lot of lonely times by himself, it should get guys juiced to want to play well in front of him, you’d be crazy not to.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In Demko’s absence, the Canucks have received outstanding goaltending from Kevin Lankinen, a last-minute free agent signing to start the season. Lankinen has gone 13-4-3 to open the season and has been a large part of the reason the team remains in playoff contention.

“Goaltending hasn’t been our problem from the start,” Tocchet added, saying the team did not feel pressured to rush Demko’s return until the netminder felt fully ready.

“You want him to feel comfortable.”

Click to play video: 'Canucks’ goalie Thatcher Demko out for Game 2 of playoffs with injury'
Canucks’ goalie Thatcher Demko out for Game 2 of playoffs with injury
Trending Now

Forward JT Miller, who has missed nine games after taking personal leave for undisclosed reasons, also skated with the Canucks on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Tocchet said Miller was scheduled for a full practice with the club on Wednesday, and would not rule out the star forward’s return for Thursday’s game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Tocchet said he and the forward have been in regular communication, but Miller will ultimately be the one to decide when he returns to play.

“He’s anxious to get going, but on his terms,” Tocchet said.

The prospect of Demko and Miller’s return is good news for a team that has been plagued by injuries and absences throughout the first leg of the season.

On the heels of a record season, ace scorer Brock Boeser missed seven games after suffering a concussion in a Nov. 7 matchup against the L.A. Kings, and Filip Hronek, a critical part of the Canucks’ defence, is out for at least eight weeks after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury.

Despite the shortened bench, the Canucks have managed to put up a record of 14-8-4 to start the season, enough to put them in third place in the Pacific Division.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices