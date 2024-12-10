Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

15 charges laid in Mount Polley mine breach more than 10 years after collapse

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New report says Mount Polley disaster highlights industry problems'
New report says Mount Polley disaster highlights industry problems
WATCH: A new report says B.C.'s Mount Polley mining disaster could happen again because systemic problems within the industry aren't being addressed. Ted Chernecki reports – Aug 28, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fifteen charges under the federal Fisheries Act have been laid against Imperial Metals Corp., more than 10 years after a tailings pond collapsed the Mount Polley mine, spilling more than 20 million cubic metres of wastewater into B.C. Interior waterways.

The collapse sent mine waste and sludge into Hazeltine Creek, Quesnel Lake and Polley Lake, creating a major environmental hazard.

Residents in the area near the mine were put under a complete water ban. The mine was repaired and reinforced and has been fully operational since July 2017.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One month after operations resumed, the provincial government announced there would be no provincial charges into the tailings dam collapse. The following year, the B.C. Prosecution Service ruled a stay in proceedings in a private prosecution related to the tailings pond spill.

Click to play video: 'No charges five years after Mount Polley mine disaster'
No charges five years after Mount Polley mine disaster
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

–with files from Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices