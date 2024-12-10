Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Métis National Council elects new president after months of turmoil

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2024 9:17 am
1 min read
A Metis Nation flag flies in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A Metis Nation flag flies in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Métis National Council says it has elected a new president after months of turmoil that saw the once-united organization splinter and have its legitimacy questioned.

In a news release, the council announced Victoria Pruden will be its new president, replacing Cassidy Caron, whose term expired in September.

The Métis National Council has been in a state of flux after the Manitoba Métis Federation pulled out of the organization in 2021, followed by the recent departures of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Métis Nation of British Columbia.

It’s unclear who was heading the council before the election, and the only two remaining members are the Métis Nation of Alberta and the Métis Nation of Ontario.

The Métis National Council says Pruden will work toward advancing the rights and aspirations of Métis across the homeland.

It adds the council will continue to fulfil the vision of its ancestors while paving the way for future generations.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

