Saskatchewan orders third-party review into reports of doctor misconduct, racism

The Saskatchewan government has ordered a third-party review into allegations of unprofessionalism and racism among doctors at Regina’s hospitals.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says the province has hired two consultants from Ontario and Nova Scotia to look at reports of misconduct over the last two years.

Cockrill says the review is also to examine allegations of racism, but he declined to share details.

Last year, 10 foreign-trained doctors in Regina alleged racism from hospital leadership.

The doctors also filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.

Cockrill says the review is to include interviews with management and staff and will provide recommendations.