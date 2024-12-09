Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan orders third-party review into reports of doctor misconduct, racism

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2024 6:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan orders third-party review into reports of doctor misconduct, racism'
Saskatchewan orders third-party review into reports of doctor misconduct, racism
The Saskatchewan government has ordered a third-party review into allegations of unprofessionalism and racism among doctors at Regina's hospitals.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government has ordered a third-party review into allegations of unprofessionalism and racism among doctors at Regina’s hospitals.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says the province has hired two consultants from Ontario and Nova Scotia to look at reports of misconduct over the last two years.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cockrill says the review is also to examine allegations of racism, but he declined to share details.

Last year, 10 foreign-trained doctors in Regina alleged racism from hospital leadership.

Trending Now

The doctors also filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.

Cockrill says the review is to include interviews with management and staff and will provide recommendations.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices