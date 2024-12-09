Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspect in Vancouver sucker punch attack now charged with 3 stranger assaults

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Video shows unprovoked stranger attack in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to what they're calling a "completely unprovoked" attack on a total stranger. In security camera video from in front of The Hudon’s Bay on West Georgia St., a man sucker punches another man in the face -- knocking him to the ground.
Share

The suspect in a sucker punch attack caught on video in Vancouver is now charged with assaulting three strangers in less than a week.

Zachary Tyrell Shettell is charged in an attack on Nov. 28 where a random victim was punched and knocked to the ground on West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver.

He has now also been charged with random attacks on Nov. 24 and 25.

Shettell, 29, is accused of punching the victims in each of the attacks.

“It is a safety concern for us to the public that a person like this could be walking the streets, through our process of recommending charges we can and have recommended that this person remain in custody and be remanded into custody,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said.

“There’s a public safety risk here.”

Another violent, random attack in Vancouver
Shettell has also been charged with theft of merchandise from Holt Renfrew.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday on all four charges.

