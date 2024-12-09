Suspect in Vancouver sucker punch attack now charged with 3 stranger assaults

The suspect in a sucker punch attack caught on video in Vancouver is now charged with assaulting three strangers in less than a week.
Zachary Tyrell Shettell is charged in an attack on Nov. 28 where a random victim was punched and knocked to the ground on West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver.
He has now also been charged with random attacks on Nov. 24 and 25.
Shettell, 29, is accused of punching the victims in each of the attacks.
Get breaking National news
“It is a safety concern for us to the public that a person like this could be walking the streets, through our process of recommending charges we can and have recommended that this person remain in custody and be remanded into custody,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said.
“There’s a public safety risk here.”
Shettell has also been charged with theft of merchandise from Holt Renfrew.
He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday on all four charges.
Comments